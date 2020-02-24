California ASC on sale for nearly $1.5M

An ASC business is for sale in California, according to BizBen.

The multispecialty, Medicare-certified ASC is priced at $1.49 million. The asking price includes $500,000 in accounts receivable.

With 2,000 square feet of usable space, the ASC features one operating room, one procedure room, and two preoperative and postoperative bed stations. It also includes exam rooms, business offices, sterilization rooms and storage space.

The ASC's office manager remains employed. Medical staff members have the option to stay on board as well.

The center is in Los Angeles County.

