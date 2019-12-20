Buildings housing New York surgery center sold in $45M deal — 3 insights

Buildings housing a medical office building and a surgery center in Orchard Park and Cheektowaga, N.Y., were sold to a Chicago-based investor for $45 million, Buffalo Business First reports.

What you should know:

1. The medical office building and surgery center are operated by Kaleida Health's Western New York Urology Associates.

2. The buildings have additional unspecified tenants, but are all health-focused.

3. The acquiring party formed two holding trusts for the building, with addresses registered in Chicago.

