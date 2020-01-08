Atlanta health system building $113M ASC — 5 insights

Atlanta-based Grady Health System broke ground on a 10-story, 576,960-square-foot ASC in December.

What you should know:

1. The health system will move all of its outpatient surgeries to the $113 million ASC, which will also house several outpatient clinics.

2. The ASC will increase Grady's operating room capacity by 25 percent and its clinical capacity by 45 percent.

3. Grady tapped Swedish developer Skanska to build the ASC.

4. The center will have green elements, including a rainwater recycling system.

5. Grady expects to open the center in September 2022.

