ASC chains, health systems pairing up: Who is already affiliated?

Partnerships with hospitals have been part of some ASC chains' growth strategy for years, while others just began forging relationships with larger entities in the last few years.

The first six months of 2021 have seen a slew of new ASC chain affiliations and agreements to develop new centers.

Here are the health system partners of three major ASC chains.

United Surgical Partners International (Dallas)

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Amita (Lisle, Ill.)

Ascension (St. Louis)

Avita (Galion, Ohio)

Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Bon Secours (Marriottsville, Md.)

Bozeman (Mont.) Health

Brookwood Baptist Health (Birmingham, Ala.)

Carondelet Health Network (Tucson, Ariz.)

Catholic Health Initiatives (Chicago)

Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.)

CHI Franciscan (Tacoma, Wash.)

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center

Dignity Health (San Francisco)

Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Integris (Oklahoma City)

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

John Muir Health (Walnut Creek, Calif.)

Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.)

McLaren (Grand Blanc, Mich.)

MercyOne (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Midland Health (Wauwatosa, Wis.)

Monongahela (Pa.) Valley Hospital

North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.)

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Orlando Health

Our Lady of the Lake (Baton Rouge, La.)

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center

Presbyterian (Albuquerque)

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Saint Agnes Medical Center (Fresno, Calif.)

Saint Thomas Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

Sarah Bush Lincoln (Mattoon, Ill.)

Scripps (San Diego)

Seton (Austin, Texas)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

St. John Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

St. Luke's Hospital (Charlesfield, Mo.)

Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.)

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas)

University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville)

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

WellStar (Marietta, Ga.)

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.)

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Ascension (St. Louis)

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.)

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

UC San Diego Health

UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.)

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Regent Surgical Health (Westchester, Ill.)

Ascension (St. Louis)

Catholic Health Services of Long Island (N.Y.)

Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Group

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

Hermitage Medical Clinic (Dublin, Ireland)

Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Memorial Health System (Chicago)

NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.)

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)

UHS (King of Prussia, Pa.)