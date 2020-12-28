Anchor Health Properties acquires Rhode Island medical office building, ambulatory care center

Anchor Health Properties acquired a 48,000-square-foot class A medical office building and ambulatory care center in East Greenwich, R.I., the firm announced Dec. 22.

The medical office building was built in 2013. It's 100 percent occupied by Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Health System.

This transaction expands Anchor's presence in the New England area. Anchor owns properties in Boston and the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Anchor will provide asset management and accounting services at this location.

