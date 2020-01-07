Anchor Health Properties acquires medical office buildings near Atlanta, Seattle

Anchor Health Properties closed a pair of transactions near Atlanta and Seattle, continuing its trend of expanding to new markets, the company announced Jan. 7.

What you should know:

1. Anchor acquired the Peachtree Professional Center in Peachtree City, Ga. The two-story, 45,000-square-foot Peachtree Professional Center is anchored by Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

2. Anchor also acquired Edmonds (Wash.) Medical Center. The two-story, 32,000-square-foot medical office building was built in 2012. The building has a CON-governed ASC and an imaging suite. The Everett (Wash.) Clinic leases space in the building.

3. Anchor Chief Investment Officer James Schmid said Seattle and Atlanta are high-growth markets for healthcare.

4. Mr. Schmid said Anchor's efforts to close off-market acquisitions differentiated the firm from competitors in 2019, adding, "We expect these efforts to continue to bear fruit in the years ahead."

