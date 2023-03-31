Amazon to lay off 9,000 and 4 more updates 

Here are five updates from Amazon since March 6 that healthcare leaders need to know:

Amazon Pharmacy is partnering with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom on a feature that automatically adds savings to a patient's medication order when eligible. Amazon has been slow to launch its digital pharmacy business after struggling with the complexities of running a healthcare company, according to a recent report. Amazon plans to cut 9,000 workers after the company laid off 18,000 workers in January. The Federal Trade Commission did no't contest Amazon's $3.9 billion deal for primary care company One Medical despite agency officials' beliefs that the acquisition would hurt competition, according to a recent report. Amazon could look to home-based care or insurance for its next move into healthcare, health system digital and innovation leaders told Becker's.