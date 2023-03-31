ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Amazon to lay off 9,000 and 4 more updates 

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are five updates from Amazon since March 6 that healthcare leaders need to know:

  1. Amazon Pharmacy is partnering with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom on a feature that automatically adds savings to a patient's medication order when eligible. 
  2. Amazon has been slow to launch its digital pharmacy business after struggling with the complexities of running a healthcare company, according to a recent report.
  3. Amazon plans to cut 9,000 workers after the company laid off 18,000 workers in January.  
  4. The Federal Trade Commission did no't contest Amazon's $3.9 billion deal for primary care company One Medical despite agency officials' beliefs that the acquisition would hurt competition, according to a recent report.
  5. Amazon could look to home-based care or insurance for its next move into healthcare, health system digital and innovation leaders told Becker's.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast