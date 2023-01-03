ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Amazon clears hurdle in One Medical deal: What ASCs should know 

Patsy Newitt -  

The Oregon Health Authority has approved Amazon's proposed acquisition of One Medical, clearing a hurdle to cementing the deal. 

The authority's regulatory review found that Amazon purchasing One Medical likely wouldn't "substantially" lower access to care in the state, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 28. However, health equity concerns could arise if One Medical steers commercially insured patients with higher pay rates away from clinics that also serve the Medicare and Medicaid populations. 

Amazon and One Medical are still waiting for federal approval to close the deal.

The deal could raise costs for all medical groups and further alter the dynamics of physician recruiting and acquisitions, according to a Forbes report. 

Independent physicians should be prepared for "an entirely new dynamic" when it comes to prospective buyers, the report said. The new market will include unconventional buyers, such as larger retail companies. There will also be a push toward consolidation as more buyers look to buy physician practices. 

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast