425 surgery centers received PPP funds & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The Small Business Administration released information on businesses that received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Here's how many surgery centers received loans.

Work is progressing on Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester, N.H.

HHS is allocating another $4 billion in funding to hospitals and provider groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

The Mississippi Department of Health banned all non-urgent and elective procedures in hospitals and clinics across the state.

Orlando (Fla.) Health will move forward with its agreement to purchase Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) from Community Health Systems.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expanded the state's elective surgery ban to more than 100 counties July 9, after COVID-19-related hospitalizations hit a record high.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas purchased a medical office building on its Midtown campus for $33 million.

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach.

Nashville-based Envision Healthcare made a pair of appointments to its leadership team.

The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital is opening a monthly cardiology clinic in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare entered into a joint venture to advance value-based care in Delaware and the surrounding regions.

