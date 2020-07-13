HHS announces new $4B+ round of COVID-19 relief payments for providers

HHS is allocating another $4 billion in funding to hospitals and provider groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the department announced July 10.

What you should know:

1. HHS is giving $3 billion in funding to hospitals serving vulnerable populations on thin margins and $1 billion in funding to specialty rural hospitals, urban hospitals with rural Medicare designations and hospitals in small metropolitan areas.

2. Officials expect to distribute the $3 billion to 215 acute care facilities. After this round of payments, HHS will have paid $12.8 billion to 959 acute care facilities.

3. Officials expect the additional $1 billion will be distributed to 500 hospitals serving rural populations.

4. Dentists are also eligible to apply for funds.

5. HHS has provided approximately $175 billion in relief funding to support healthcare providers so far.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.