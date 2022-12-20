$37.2M in medical office building transactions in 10 days

Here are three medical office building transactions totaling $37.2 million that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 5:

1. A medical office building in Albuquerque, N.M., was acquired by real estate investment company OrbVest for $10.8 million.

2. Woodlake Medical Building, a 42,467-square-foot medical office building in Woodbury, Minn., has been acquired by Davis Healthcare Real Estate for $18 million.

3. Family Health Care Centers of San Diego purchased a medical office property in La Mesa, Calif., from Magnolia Mar Properties for $8.4 million.