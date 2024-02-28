3 joint ventures, partnerships shaking up the ASC industry

Here are three joint ventures and partnerships Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:

1. Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.

2. Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Nvision Eye Centers partnered with San Antonio-based ophthalmology group Parkhurst NuVision. The partnership was formed to share resources and expand both groups' footprints in Texas.

3. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Center.