Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Nvision Eye Centers has partnered with San Antonio-based ophthalmology group Parkhurst NuVision.

Parkhurst NuVision has practice locations and an ASC in San Antonio, according to a Jan. 17 news release from Nvision. It also has locations in New Braunfels, Texas. The partnership was formed to share resources and expand both groups' footprint in Texas.

Nvision has more than 100 practices, ASCs and joint ventures across Arizona, California, Oregon, Texas and Utah.