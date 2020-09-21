$2.3M surgical center to be remodeled into cardiovascular practice

A San Diego medical office and outpatient surgical center was sold for $2.3 million, according to the San Diego Business Journal.

Three things to know:

1. Booming International sold the 5,040-square-foot property to 8705 Complex.

2. The location has been used as an outpatient surgical center for over two decades.

3. The buyer plans to remodel it to be used as a medical center for the Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego.

