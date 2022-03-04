11 ASC real estate sales in the last 30 days

Listen
From Arizona to Georgia, here are 11 ASC sales reported by Becker's ASC Review in the last 30 days:
- HonorHealth was approved to purchase a $3.43 million plot of land in Peoria, Ariz., to build an ambulatory medical campus.
- ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur closed the sale of Avala Surgical Hospital in Covington, La.
- A medical office building housing an ASC in Vidalia, La., was sold for $13.3 million.
- Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased a medical office building in Virginia Beach, Va., for $21 million.
- The Modesto (Calif.) Surgery Center was sold to an ASC management company and a group of surgeons.
- A 34,697-square-foot Warner Robbins, Ga., building housing two orthopedic practices and an ASC was sold.
- The Stonegate Office Park in Peoria, Ariz., sold for $1.82 million.
- Principal Real Estate Investors purchased a 59,205-square-foot medical office building that houses a surgery center that opened in early 2021.
- Newport Lido Medical Center, a medical office complex in Newport Beach, Calif., has been sold for $125 million to real estate firm Lionstone Investments.
- ASCs Inc. facilitated the sale of Northridge (Calif.) Surgery Center to a national hospital system.
- Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Naples (Fla.) Surgical Center for an undisclosed amount.