11 ASC real estate sales in the last 30 days

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

From Arizona to Georgia, here are 11 ASC sales reported by Becker's ASC Review in the last 30 days:

  1. HonorHealth was approved to purchase a $3.43 million plot of land in Peoria, Ariz., to build an ambulatory medical campus.
  2. ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur closed the sale of Avala Surgical Hospital in Covington, La.
  3. A medical office building housing an ASC in Vidalia, La., was sold for $13.3 million.
  4. Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased a medical office building in Virginia Beach, Va., for $21 million.
  5. The Modesto (Calif.) Surgery Center was sold to an ASC management company and a group of surgeons.
  6. A 34,697-square-foot Warner Robbins, Ga., building housing two orthopedic practices and an ASC was sold.
  7. The Stonegate Office Park in Peoria, Ariz., sold for $1.82 million.
  8. Principal Real Estate Investors purchased a 59,205-square-foot medical office building that houses a surgery center that opened in early 2021.
  9. Newport Lido Medical Center, a medical office complex in Newport Beach, Calif., has been sold for $125 million to real estate firm Lionstone Investments.
  10. ASCs Inc. facilitated the sale of Northridge (Calif.) Surgery Center to a national hospital system.
  11. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Naples (Fla.) Surgical Center for an undisclosed amount.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast