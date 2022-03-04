11 ASC real estate sales in the last 30 days

From Arizona to Georgia, here are 11 ASC sales reported by Becker's ASC Review in the last 30 days:

HonorHealth was approved to purchase a $3.43 million plot of land in Peoria, Ariz., to build an ambulatory medical campus. ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur closed the sale of Avala Surgical Hospital in Covington, La. A medical office building housing an ASC in Vidalia, La., was sold for $13.3 million. Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased a medical office building in Virginia Beach, Va., for $21 million. The Modesto (Calif.) Surgery Center was sold to an ASC management company and a group of surgeons. A 34,697-square-foot Warner Robbins, Ga., building housing two orthopedic practices and an ASC was sold. The Stonegate Office Park in Peoria, Ariz., sold for $1.82 million. Principal Real Estate Investors purchased a 59,205-square-foot medical office building that houses a surgery center that opened in early 2021. Newport Lido Medical Center, a medical office complex in Newport Beach, Calif., has been sold for $125 million to real estate firm Lionstone Investments. ASCs Inc. facilitated the sale of Northridge (Calif.) Surgery Center to a national hospital system. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Naples (Fla.) Surgical Center for an undisclosed amount.