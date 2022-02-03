IRA Capital acquires 86,300 square-foot medical building

Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Naples (Fla.) Surgical Center for an undisclosed amount.

Naples Surgical Center is an 86,300-square-foot surgical hospital and multispecialty care center, according to a Feb. 3 news release. It was constructed in 2015 and is occupied by NCH Healthcare and Physicians Regional Healthcare System, both in Naples.

NCH Healthcare occupies the first floor of the building and has gastroenterology, primary care pulmonary, infectious disease and orthopedic services. PRHS signed a 55,000-square-foot lease to occupy the second and third floors as a 20-bed spine and orthopedic hospital, the release said.