$1.8M Arizona medical office building sold

Patsy Newitt

The Stonegate Office Park in Peoria, Ariz., sold for $1.82 million, seller SVN Desert Commercial Advisors said Feb. 5. 

The 77,924-square-foot building is near a cardiovascular ASC. 

 

