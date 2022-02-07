$1.8M Arizona medical office building sold

The Stonegate Office Park in Peoria, Ariz., sold for $1.82 million, seller SVN Desert Commercial Advisors said Feb. 5.
The 77,924-square-foot building is near a cardiovascular ASC.
