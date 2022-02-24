Louisiana surgical hospital sold

ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur closed the sale of Avala Surgical Hospital in Covington, La., according to a Feb. 23 news release.

The surgical hospital is 60,087 square feet and has 21 beds, three procedure rooms and eight operating rooms. The center is equipped with three Mako robots for joint replacements and cover specialities, including spine, orthopedics, ophthalmology and gastroenterology.

Before the sale-leaseback, Avala completed a renovation to add treatment rooms, imaging and other amenities.

The real estate was sold under a lease that allows future flexibility for tenants.