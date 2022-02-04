Medical office complex housing 2 ASCs sells for $125M

- Small
Newport Lido Medical Center, a medical office complex in Newport Beach, Calif., has been sold for $125 million to real estate firm Lionstone Investments, according to Commercial Property Executive.
Three notes:
1. The 146,510-square-foot property includes two surgery centers, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach Surgery Center and Prime Surgical Center.
2. Two medical office buildings, a pharmacy, a physical therapy facility and a lab are also part of the complex.
3. Newport Lido Medical sold the property to Lionstone in an all-cash transaction.