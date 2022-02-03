California ASC sold to hospital system

ASCs Inc., a firm specializing in representing physician-owners who are selling a practice, facilitated the sale of Northridge (Calif.) Surgery Center to a national hospital system.

The company sold the multispecialty ASC with three operating rooms for an undisclosed amount in the second half of 2021, according to a Feb. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

"Our objective as always is to help our clients realize their goals when selling an interest in their ASC businesses," ASCs Inc. senior partner Jim Freund said. "In the case of the Northridge Surgery Center, the owners had built a beautiful state-of-the-art center and wanted to realize a significant gain on their capital investment. Our team marketed this to the most likely and qualified prospective buyers on a local, regional and national level, which resulted in an excellent outcome for the physician-owners."