10 biggest ASC deals this year

Here are the biggest deals in 2022 that ASC leaders need to know about:

1. Optum received clearance to buy 30-location, Auburndale, Mass.-based independent physician organization Atrius Health.

2. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare now owns 100 percent of United Surgical Partners International's voting shares. It acquired the ASC chain for $406 million.

3. ASC developer Atlas Healthcare Partners secured an investment from Southfield, Mich.-based BHSH System.

4. United Surgical Partners International and United Urology Group signed an official agreement to form a joint venture partnership in 22 ASCs.

5. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., plan to combine into a 67-hospital health system with about 158,000 employees as part of a $27 billion merger. Here's what this deal could mean for ASCs.

6. Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based healthcare company for patients receiving home and community-based services. Here's what this means for ASCs.

7. Steindler Orthopedic Clinic has sold the building housing its clinic in Iowa City, Iowa, for $11 million.

8. GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock — both co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners

9. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is joining with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership will aim to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs at Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations.

10. Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the real estate housing Christus Surgical Hospital in Alexandria, La.