Steindler Orthopedic sells $11M Iowa medical office building

Steindler Orthopedic Clinic has sold the building housing its clinic in Iowa City, Iowa, for $11 million, Corridor Business Journal reported April 29.

The 33,843-square-foot building was sold to medical real estate firm Crown MedRealty Partners.

The clinic recently secured a certificate of need to build a $19.2 million 35,880-square-foot ASC. According to the clinic's president and CEO Patrick Magallanes, the sale of the building will pave the way for expansion.