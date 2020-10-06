The million-dollar question for ASCs: Who should be tested for COVID-19, and when?

During the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses' virtual meeting, Surgical Information Systems Chief Nursing Officer Ann Geier, RN, moderated a panel discussion about the challenges ASCs are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, OR Manager reported Sept. 30.

Three top challenges emerged from the conversation:

1. Testing. Many ASC leaders are asking this question: Which patients should be tested for COVID-19, and when? ASCs are also challenged by delays in test results, which could derail scheduling and hurt patient satisfaction, and scarcity of testing supplies.

2. Staffing. After shutdowns, some ASC employees were reluctant to return to work due to infection concerns or the financial benefits of staying on unemployment, according to Ms. Geier. Additional demands at home have led staff with young children to shrink their work hours.

3. Burnout. Navigating constantly changing rules and regulations, employees are "tired and grumpy and they didn't sign up for this," Ms. Geier said. "They need a break, but there's no help on the horizon."

