Pennsylvania ASC deemed 'life-sustaining' business

Valley Surgical Center in Northampton County is one of 6,066 Pennsylvania businesses exempt from mandated closures due to the pandemic, according to tnonline.com.

The list of exemptions to Gov. Tom Wolf's March 19 order was released by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development May 8.

Businesses received exemption if they could offer life-sustaining services or conduct life-sustaining activities.

However, the list isn't exhaustive. "Some businesses do not appear on the list but may support or provide goods and services necessary for life-sustaining businesses/facilities to continue to operate," the department said in a statement on its website. "For example, a manufacturer may be required to close under the orders, but may make products required by the healthcare industry."

The DCED reviewed more than 42,000 exemption requests, denying 12,826 of them and notifying 11,635 applicants that they don't need an exemption.

