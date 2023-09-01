Why do physicians behave inappropriately? 

Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior is the most common reason physicians believe their colleagues behave inappropriately, according to Medscape's "Physician Behavior Report 2023."
The report included responses from 1,671 physicians across more than 29 specialties. The responses were acquired between Jan. 17 and March 21.
Here is how physicians answered the question: "What makes some physicians behave inappropriately?"
Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior: 52 percent
General personal arrogance: 52 percent
Job-related stress: 49 percent
Personal issues unrelated to work: 49 percent
More demanding patients: 27 percent
Lack of medical school training on social skills: 26 percent
Mental health effects from working during COVID-19: 23 percent
I don't think any such factors contribute to poor or unprofessional behavior: 5 percent