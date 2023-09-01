Why do physicians behave inappropriately? 

Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior is the most common reason physicians believe their colleagues behave inappropriately, according to Medscape's "Physician Behavior Report 2023."

The report included responses from 1,671 physicians across more than 29 specialties. The responses were acquired between Jan. 17 and March 21.

Here is how physicians answered the question: "What makes some physicians behave inappropriately?"

Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior: 52 percent

General personal arrogance: 52 percent

Job-related stress: 49 percent

Personal issues unrelated to work: 49 percent

More demanding patients: 27 percent

Lack of medical school training on social skills: 26 percent

Mental health effects from working during COVID-19: 23 percent

I don't think any such factors contribute to poor or unprofessional behavior: 5 percent