What physicians are doing to reduce burnout — 21% say switch work settings

Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Suicide Report 2021" surveyed more than 12,000 physicians across 29 specialties about coping with burnout and mental health in 2020.

Here's what respondents say they're doing to reduce burnout:

Reduced work hours: 28 percent

Changed work settings: 21 percent

Made workflow or staff changes: 20 percent

Spoke with my hospital group/administrator about productivity pressure: 17 percent

Hired additional staff: 7 percent

Sold/put practice up for sale: 3 percent

Other: 12 percent

None of the above: 35 percent

