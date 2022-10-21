What happens when the COVID-19 PHE ends: 6 things ASC leaders should know

On Oct. 13, the Biden administration extended the U.S.' COVID-19 public health emergency for another 90 days; it has been in effect since January 2020, according to ABC News.

The emergency declaration changed many elements of the healthcare industry, including regulations around telehealth and the price of vaccines.

The declaration has been extended through January 2023, but when it ends, it will likely change the healthcare landscape leaders have come to know over the past two years.

Six things ASC leaders should know about the end of the PHE:

1. The declaration allowed the FDA to fast-track COVID-19 vaccines, including the new bivalent booster. Ending the declaration could change the speed at which future vaccines are developed.

2. Under the PHE, COVID-19 vaccines and tests are free for consumers. Once the PHE ends, they will enter the open market, meaning they could cost patients and providers.

3. The emergency extends Medicare coverage, with millions at risk of losing their insurance when the declaration ends.

4. The declaration opened up telehealth to Medicare patients; they may lose insurance coverage for telehealth.

5. Medicare reimbursement for mental health telehealth will end when the declaration expires.

6. Practitioners are able to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth under the declaration; that will be rolled back when it ends.