What ASC companies did in Q1: 5 notes

Here's what four of the major ASC chains did throughout the first quarter of 2024:

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare's ASC arm Surgery Ventures announced the January opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif., a joint venture with more than 50 physicians.

Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023.

SCA Health

Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with SCA Health in Escondido, Calif.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.

USPI