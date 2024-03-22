What ASC companies did in Q1: 5 notes

Here's what four of the major ASC chains did throughout the first quarter of 2024:
HCA Healthcare
- HCA Healthcare's ASC arm Surgery Ventures announced the January opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif., a joint venture with more than 50 physicians.
- Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023.
SCA Health
- Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with SCA Health in Escondido, Calif.
Surgery Partners
- Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.
USPI
- Six facilities run by United Surgical Partners International were named as top facilities by Press Ganey.