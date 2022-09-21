Washington physician suspended indefinitely for inappropriate conduct

Spokane, Wash., physician Thomas Osten, MD, was suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine anywhere in the state after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct with patients, CBS affiliate KREM reported Sept. 20.

In April 2021, Dr. Osten allegedly raised a patient's shirt without consent and made inappropriate comments about her appearance and marital status, the report said. He was subject to a hearing in March 2021 over similar allegations from three female patients.

The Washington Medical Commission ruled that Dr. Osten committed unprofessional conduct involving moral turpitude, dishonesty, corruption, abuse and sexual misconduct, the report said.