Walmart's healthcare moves: 3 updates in 60 days

Here are three updates on Walmart's healthcare efforts reported by Becker's since June 12:

1. Walmart opened 70 HIV-focused specialty pharmacies in Colorado, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Florida. The additions are a part of the retailer's plan to open more than 80 specialty pharmacies located in 11 states across the U.S. by the end of this year.

2. Walmart opened six health centers in Florida: three in Jacksonville, two in Orlando, one in Kissimmee. Walmart plans to have 22 health centers in Florida by the fall of 2023 and expects to grow to 77 nationwide by the end of 2024.

3. The company partnered with diagnostics company Simple HealthKit to offer its testing kits for sale on walmart.com. At-home diabetes, respiratory wellness and sexual wellness tests will be available on Walmart's website through the partnership.