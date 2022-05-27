Walgreens in the headlines: 9 things for ASCs to know

From resolving opioid distribution claims to expanding primary care offerings, here are four moves from Walgreens Becker's has covered in the last 90 days:

1. Walgreens sued Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center, alleging the hospital's new pharmacy violates a contract with the retail pharmacy chain.

2. Walgreens agreed to pay Florida $683 million to resolve all claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications.

3. Walgreens appointed three key executives to its retail products and customer leadership team.

4. Walgreens, CVS and other pharmacies across the country are blocking or delaying prescriptions from clinicians working for telehealth startups to treat ADHD.

5. Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open 10 primary care practices in Massachusetts by the beginning of next year.

6. Walgreens Health is expanding its in-person care offerings in Los Angeles and San Francisco through a partnership with Blue Shield of California.

7. Specialty and home delivery pharmacy AllianceRx Walgreens Prime said it will rebrand to AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy to reflect Walgreens' full ownership of the company.

8. Walgreens Boots Alliance is opening 22 robot-powered micro-fulfillment centers across the U.S. to fill prescriptions.

9. Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open three new primary care practices in New Hampshire by the end of the summer .