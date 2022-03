The volume of ASC services per fee-for-service beneficiary fell 15.8 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to the March Medicare Payment Advisory Commission report.

Here are six more stats:

Volume of services:

2015: 6.3 million

2019: 6.7 million

2020: 5.6 million

Volume per 1,000 fee-for-service beneficiaries

2015: 190.9

2019: 202.3

2020: 174.8