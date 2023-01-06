Vermont physicians urge state to keep limits on THC potency

Numerous Vermont physicians and physician organizations are asking state legislators to keep the current cap on THC potency in cannabis products, Vermont Business Magazine reported Jan. 5.

The physicians and organizations who have made this recommendation include Vermont's Cannabis Control Board, physicians from the Vermont Medical Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter, the Vermont Psychiatric Association and the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians.

State lawmakers previously voted on a similar bill to maintain the state's 60 percent THC cap on solid concentrate products and a 30 percent cap on cannabis flower.



"Our organizations believe it is premature to reopen this debate when Vermont's cannabis sales just came online, initial revenue estimates appear to be meeting their targets, and states like [Colorado] and [Washington] are currently seeking stronger regulation of solid concentrates because of the negative health impacts on their users," the organizations said in a joint statement with Vermont Business Magazine.