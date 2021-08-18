ValueHealth launches bariatric hyperspecialty offering for ASCs

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is launching an outpatient bariatric and metabolic hyperspecialty offering, dubbed ValueHealth NovaCore, the company announced Aug. 17.

NovaCore will use a value-based, scalable model to offer bariatric and metabolic surgery in both multispecialty centers and standalone NovaCore centers.

NovaCore centers will be designated with ValueHealth's Bariatric Ambulatory Center of Excellence program.

"This is a fundamental shift in how metabolic and bariatric surgical care has traditionally been delivered, providing employers, consumers and payers with access to safe, cost-effective surgical care," ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee said.