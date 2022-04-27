USPI, SCA, Surgery Partners & more: 8 things large ASC companies did in the last 89 days

Here are eight updates from some of the largest ASC chains in the U.S. over the last 89 days:

USPI

United Surgical Partners International made $738 million in revenue in the first quarter.

Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, a USPI affiliate, opened.

The company paid $1.1 billion to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, adding 85 ASCs to its network.

Surgical Care Affiliates

Surgical Care Affiliates' ASC Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center in Flower Mound was ranked the top orthopedic ASC in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista.

Surgical Care Affiliates' MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.) performed the first Persona IQ implant in the Western U.S.

Surgical Care Affiliates' Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center recently performed a total hip arthroplasty, the first to be done by a Surgical Care Affiliates ASC in Pennsylvania.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners and physician enablement company Privia Health Group have partnered to build a physician provider network throughout Montana.

PE GI Solutions

PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.