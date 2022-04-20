USPI reports $738M in Q1 revenue: 4 notes

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International brought in $738 million in net operating revenue during the first quarter of 2022, according to an April 20 news release from parent company Tenet Healthcare.

Four notes:

1. The ASC chain's net operating revenue was a $92 million increase from the first quarter of 2021.

2. The revenue increase was credited to higher patient volumes compared to the first quarter of 2021, new service lines, and additional revenues from the company's December 2021 acquisition of SurgCenter Development.

3. The company's operating revenue from its same-facility systemwide surgical business increased by 9.3 percent from the first quarter of 2021, with cases up 8 percent and revenue per case up 1.1 percent.

4. As of March 31, USPI had interest in 404 ambulatory surgery centers and 24 surgical hospitals in 34 states.