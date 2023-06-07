USPI ahead of competition in total ASCs, physicians

While there are several major ASC management and partnership companies in the U.S. — including SCA Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and AmSurg — one company is outpacing the rest in size and patient encounters.

United Surgical Partners International is the largest ASC management association, with nearly 500 ASCs and surgical hospitals nationwide. USPI also employs more than 11,000 physicians, including 6,000 physician partners, across the 35 states it serves.

USPI has over 50 health system partners and more than 20,000 team members, who had 1.95 million patient encounters in 2021.

In comparison, SCA Health has about 320 ASCs with 1.43 million patient encounters annually. AmSurg has more than 250 ASCs across 34 states with a physician network of 2,000.