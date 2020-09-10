University Physician Group rebrands

Detroit-based University Physician Group rebranded as Wayne Health, having reestablished itself after declaring bankruptcy in 2019, Crain's Detroit Business reports.

What you should know:

1. Wayne Health has 308 physicians and 90 allied health practitioners. The group declared bankruptcy last year, but has recovered since touting a more than $5 million surplus in the third quarter of 2020.

2. The group will be posting temporary signs at its clinical locations in Michigan, with permanent signs planned for the end of the year.

3. UPG was founded in 2000. It grew to a group with more than 700 physicians and had 10 clinical locations and 160 office locations. UPG declined over the years because employees were upset with management, and the group had poor billing and collections practices, according to Crain's.

4. In 2017, UPG had a more than $8 million deficit, which was one of the contributing factors to its bankruptcy.

