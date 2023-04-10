The young workforce: What Gen Z is looking for in a job

Generation Z is the future of the U.S. workforce, and workers between the ages of 18 and 34 are looking for different opportunities in the workplace than their older counterparts, according to LinkedIn's "2023 Workplace Learning Report."

LinkedIn surveyed 1,579 learning and development and human resources professionals and 722 learners worldwide. Read more about the report's methodology here.

Four important job factors for workers aged 18 to 34:

1. Opportunities for career growth within the company: Important to 35 percent of respondents

2. Opportunities to learn and develop new skills: Important to 31 percent of respondents

3. Challenging and impactful work: Important to 29 percent of respondents

4. Organizational support to balance work and personal life: Important to 18 percent of respondents