Anesthesiologists are the slowest-growing physician specialty, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the five physician specialties expected to see the lowest employment change by 2031:

1. Anesthesiologists: 1.1 percent

2. Pediatricians: 1.1 percent

3. Obstetricians and gynecologists: 1.7 percent

4. General internal medicine physicians: 2 percent

5. Pediatric surgeons: 2.2 percent