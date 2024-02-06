ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 20 best ASC EHRs for 2024, per Blackbook

Claire Wallace -  

Surgical Information Systems has been named the top electronic health record system for ASCs in 2024 by automotive data company Blackbook. 

Blackbook determined the top systems through a client experience survey completed by 3,452 physicians, clinicians and administrative staffers that covered four key topics including electronic health records, analytics, revenue cycle and practice management, and interoperability and communications. Read more about its methodology here

The 20 best ASC EHRs for 2024:

  1. Surgical Information Systems
  2. Nextgen Healthcare
  3. ModMed
  4. Provation
  5. HST Pathways
  6. NexTech
  7. Touchworks
  8. Ambula
  9. Picis Experior Suite
  10. Oracle Health
  11. eClinicalWorks
  12. AthenaHealth
  13. Epic Systems
  14. Adsc
  15. Compulink
  16. SRS Soft
  17. WEBeSurgi ASC EMR
  18. WRS
  19. Surgical Notes
  20. Meditech

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast