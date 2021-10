Developers broke ground Sept. 30 on a two-building medical office campus that will include an Austin Gastroenterology clinic and surgery center in Leander, Texas.

The gastroenterology facility included in the first building will span 20,000 square feet and is expected to open in October 2022.

The second medical office building will span 27,000 square feet. No tenants have been confirmed for this building.

The development was approved in January.