Tennessee hospital weighs closing surgery center to free beds for COVID-19 patients

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., could close its surgery center if COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the community, the Jackson Sun reports.

What you should know:

1. The hospital said it's using 90 percent of its beds and intensive care unit capacity due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

2. Public health officials in the region said cases were rising at an uncontrollable rate in the entire West Tennessee region.

3. Jackson-Madison County General Hospital said the hospital was treating 45 patients with COVID-19 as of July 8. If that number passes 50, the hospital will expand its COVID-19 wing and potentially utilize a contingency plan to deal with the surge.

4. The contingency plan could stop elective procedures and could close the hospital's surgery center.

