Tennessee CON revision would increase ASC fees by 1900%

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that would revise the state's certificate-of-need requirements. For ASCs, CON annual fees were raised from $100 to $2,000.

If signed into law, the bill would increase fees for most healthcare providers — hospitals were raised from up to $300 to up to $5,000 — which lawmakers say will help bring in $1.3 million in revenue per year.

The bill would exempt more healthcare providers from needing to apply and makes it easier for hospitals to expand. It also proposes decreasing the certificate-of-need application process by 75 days.

Both the Tennessee House and Senate have passed the bill. It now awaits the signature of the House speaker and the governor.

