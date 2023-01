Florence County, S.C.-based physician David Rodriguez Jr., MD, has been indicted for distributing prescription drugs for nonprescription purposes, CBS affiliate WBTW reported Jan. 17.

From May 2018 to January 2019, Dr. Rodriguez allegedly knowingly gave out a substance with a "detectable amount" of oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose on at least 15 occasions, according to the report.

Dr. Rodriguez faces 15 charges from the incidents.