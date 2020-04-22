South Carolina hospital, surgery center to resume elective procedures

Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.) and Aiken Regional Medical Center announced April 20 it will resume elective procedures, the Augusta Chronicle reports.

Both facilities halted elective procedures March 21 to accommodate COVID-19 patients. Patients will be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure and will be encouraged to shelter in place between the test and their procedure.

All patients who had to cancel procedures will be contacted to reschedule their procedure.

