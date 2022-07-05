Primary care physicians seeing fewer patients per week

The number of hours worked by primary care physicians is at the lowest since 2016, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 16.

Here's how the hours worked per week by primary care physicians has changed in the last six years:

2016:

Family medicine: 52 hours per week

Internal medicine: 54 hours per week

2017:

Family medicine: 52 hours per week

Internal medicine: 54 hours per week

2018:

Family medicine: 52 hours per week

Internal medicine: 53 hours per week

2019:

Family medicine: 48 hours per week

Internal medicine: 51 hours per week

2020:

Family medicine: 50 hours per week

Internal medicine: 52 hours per week

2021:

Family medicine: 47 hours per week

Internal medicine: 49 hours per week