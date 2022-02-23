Physicians to get $15M settlement in lawsuit over bonuses

Laura Dyrda -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

TeamHealth, a physician staffing firm, agreed to pay physicians millions to settle a lawsuit over unpaid bonuses in early February.

The physicians filed a lawsuit against TeamHealth and its subsidiary Paragon Contracting Services in 2017, alleging the company shorted its emergency physicians on bonus pay tied to relative value units guaranteed by contract. The lawsuit also alleges TeamHealth and Paragon paid nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide services instead.

TeamHealth and Paragon agreed to pay $15 million into a qualified settlement fund for emergency room physicians affected by the companies' actions, according to a settlement filed Feb. 11.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast