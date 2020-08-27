Physician self-referral final rule timeline extended to August 2021

HHS extended the timeline for publishing the final rule clarifying the physician self-referral regulations.

Four details:



1. HHS proposed exceptions to the physician self-referral law for some value-based compensation models in October 2019. The proposal included new exceptions that would allow physicians to receive some remuneration for items or services provided under the arrangements and an exception for donating cybersecurity technology and related services.



2. The proposal provided guidance for physicians and healthcare providers as well as suppliers about financial relationships governed by the physician self-referral statute and regulations.



3. The agency had planned to issue the final rule in August 2020 but has extended the timeline for issuing a final rule to Aug. 31, 2021.



4. In the announcement, HHS said the agency is "still working through the complexity of the issues raised by comments received on the proposed rule" and is unable to meet the original deadline as a result.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.