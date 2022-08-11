Pennsylvania physician gets year in prison for illegal substance distribution

Newtown Square, Pa.-based physician Charles Garo Avetian, MD, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for assisting in distributing controlled substances and submitting false income tax returns, DelCo Times reported Aug. 10.

Mr. Avetian admitted that he aided and abetted the distribution of controlled substances and filed false income tax returns, according to an Aug. 3 judgment, according to the publication, which stated that many of the filings in the case have been sealed.

He was charged with failing to report roughly $363,830 of gross receipts from 2012 through 2014 on his federal income tax returns.

A district judge also sentenced Mr. Avetian, 56, to three years of supervised release and ordered him to forfeit $100,000. He has been ordered to begin serving his sentence Sept. 28, according to the report.

Mr. Avetian has appealed the judgment to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.